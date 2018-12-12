Erdogan: Turkey Plans to "Wipe Out" Syria Terrorists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday his military will soon launch a military operation against terror groups in Syria it says are backed by the United States.

Turkey, he said, will target Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and People’s Protection Unit (YPG) separatists — but will not engage U.S. troops.

“We will launch an operation east of the Euphrates within a matter of days to save it from a separatist terrorist organization,” Erdogan said at a Turkish defense summit in Ankara. “It is time to realize our decision to wipe out terror groups east of the Euphrates [River].”

