Eric Holder Hints at Possible 2020 Presidential Bid

Image Credits: North Charleston.

On Monday night, Former Attorney General Eric Holder told Stephen Colbert that he would decide whether to run for president “sometime early next year.”

Colbert questioned Holder regarding journalist April Ryan’s tweet that sources close to him said he was “seriously considering” running for President of the United States in 2020, to the applause of the studio audience.

“Were you just taking the temperature of America just now?” Colbert asked as the applause died down. “I was just looking to see potential contributors, you know. And cabinet members,” Holder replied.

