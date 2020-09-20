Eric Holder Says Dems Must Pack Supreme Court If Trump Confirms 'Illegitimate' Justice

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said that Democrats must expand the Supreme Court should President Trump successfully confirm a third Justice.

“You would have a conservative majority on the court, an illegitimate conservative majority on the court, ruling on these matters that will affect the nation, you know, for generations to come,” Holder complained to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton.

NEW: @EricHolder says if Republicans rush through another justice it would be an “illegitimate” 6-3 majority and Democrats should respond with court reform that includes adding additional justices to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/JQohzRJZWF — Patrick Rodenbush (@pnrodenbush) September 19, 2020

“If in fact they are successful in placing a justice on the court, I think what Democrats have to do, assuming that Biden is president and there is a Senate majority for the Democrats, we need to think about court reform. And at a minimum, as part of that reform package, I think additional justices need to placed on the Supreme Court.”

Notably, Holder’s proposal is something Democrats have been planning for years.

“This has been the plan all along, even before Ginsburg’s death. Democrats can’t wait to end the filibuster and rip up the Constitution so they can force their left-wing agenda on the American people. Anyone who reveres the country and the Constitution cannot let these people gain power,” Townhall reported.

In a bit of irony, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had opposed the notion of expanding the Supreme Court, calling it “partisan” and “a bad idea.”

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have promised to replace RBG before the election.

