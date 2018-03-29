Eric Holder Says He’s Considering Presidential Bid

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday night did not dismiss rumors he will run for president in 2020.

He told The New York Times that if he ran for president, he would do so because he felt he could unify and advance the country.

In a Q&A interview streamed online, Times reporter Alex Burns asked the former Obama attorney general, who has remained active in politics but noncommittal about running for office, to explain why he would or wouldn’t enter the race in 2020.

“If I were going to do it, I would do it because I would think I would have concluded that I could maybe unify the country, because it’s bigger than any one person,” Holder said.

