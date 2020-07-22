Eric Holder Says Trump Will Use 'Paramilitary Forces' To Steal 2020 Election

Former Attorney General Eric Holder predicts that President Trump would deploy “paramilitary forces” across the nation on Election Day to steal the presidency.

During an interview Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut”, host Joy Reid asked Holder if Trump will use “paramilitary forces” to “suppress the vote.”

“Are you concerned about that, that these paramilitary forces will be used to suppress the vote?” Reid asked.

If cable news actually cared about calling out conspiracies, Joy Reid wouldn't be anything close to a gainfully employed host. Tonight, she and former AG Eric Holder predicted Trump and @TeamTrump will use "paramilitary forces" to rig the vote and steal the election from Biden pic.twitter.com/o3JdEP5Qhs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 21, 2020

“If you asked me about any other president, I would say of course not, that’s a script from a very bad movie,” Holder replied. “This president has demonstrated that they have a capacity to go lower than we can impossibly imagine.”

Holder then suggested that Trump won’t will use force to keep himself in power should Biden win the election.

“If he loses and I expect that he will, then we have to be prepared for what he is going to do in the immediate aftermath of such a loss,” Holder continued, “and what he’ll do between the election and the inauguration of the next president.”

“We have to be prepared for things that this nation has never faced before. And unfortunately, that could involve the use of these forces…who knows what he will do and the people who are in, as part of his administration, will support him in doing?” he added.

Reid pressed Holder if Trump would go as far as to “cancel the election” in order to remain in power.

“Yeah, I mean, there are these nightmare scenarios and we can wind them out,” Holder replied. “But I don’t think that should take us away from what our focus has to be. He’s got to be beat, he has to be beaten badly.”

On whether Trump will try and stay in office if he loses in the election, Fmr. AG Eric Holder tells @JoyAnnReid, “There are these nightmare scenarios and we can wind them out … But he’s got to be beat, he has to be beaten badly.” Watch more: https://t.co/ARcde1ZaeX pic.twitter.com/5XV3xPlZ8U — The ReidOut (@thereidout) July 22, 2020

Holder’s remarks come as the Democrats renew a conspiracy theory that President Trump won’t accept the results of the election if he loses.

Ironically, Hillary Clinton, who still hasn’t accepted her loss in 2016, claimed last week that Trump would “not go quietly” if he lost.

“I think it’s a fair point to raise as to whether or not if he loses he’s going to go quietly or not, and we have to be ready for that,” Clinton said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) echoed a similar talking point on Monday, claiming Trump will leave the White House “whether he knows it yet or not,” incorrectly adding that she’s “second in line” to the presidency and that she attended several Continuity of Government briefings.

“Whether he knows it yet, or not, he will be leaving,” said Pelosi told MSNBC. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States.”

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!