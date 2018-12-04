Eric Trump Blasts Kellyanne Conway’s Husband For Disrespecting Own Wife

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, took to Twitter late Monday to call out White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway — a fierce critic of President Trump — who earlier suggested that a tweet from the president was tantamount to witnesses tampering.

Eric Trump did not specify what prompted the tweet, but wrote, “Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all.”

Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all. @KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 4, 2018

The rare public rebuke came after Conway’s husband — an attorney — responded to a tweet from the president praising the longtime Republican operative Roger Stone. Stone said in an interview he would never testify against the president. Stone told ABC on Sunday that he’d be forced to “make things up, and I’m not going to do that.”

