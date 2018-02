Eric Trump on Monday offered support for raising the federal age limit for purchasing assault weapons to 21.

“I’m a big Second Amendment person. I don’t think it’s a big deal if you raise the age to 21,” he said during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

The president’s son also said that he thinks everybody would welcome more comprehensive background checks.

“At least personally, I don’t want to see a whack job get any kind of dangerous object of any kind,” he said.

