Eric Trump: President Tougher Than DC Swamp, Carrying Country On His Back

Eric Trump asserted that his father is tough enough to take on the entire D.C. swamp alone if necessary, while calling on the impotent GOP establishment to fight alongside the President and help him advance the America First agenda.

“Look at the weight that he has to carry – and look at the good things that are happening,” Trump told Fox host Sean Hannity. “The media doesn’t want to talk about it, but you would think [Republicans] would get on the bandwagon.”

Trump rattled off a short list of dramatic improvements that have already taken place during the President’s first six months in office, including a stock market that continues shatter records almost daily, summer gas prices at levels not seen since 2005, infrastructure improvements and the commencement of multiple pipeline projects, bolstering of a weakened military, corrections at the VA, consumer confidence, and the pursuit of significant tax reform – which has been bogged down in Congress thus far, but could see advancement in the fall.

“So many incredible things are being done, and all they want to focus on is Russia and the ‘scandals,” Trump continued. “I guarantee you if you watch the media, the only thing they’re going to talk about is Anthony [Scaramucci] for the next two weeks… but they won’t talk about the stock market, they won’t talk about people’s 401Ks, they won’t talk about the economy.”

“It’s amazing – this country is $4 trillion richer under my father in the first six months, and where is that?”

Hannity pointed out that while the ‘Russian conspiracy theory’ witch hunt rages on with still no evidence to support it and a compromised special investigator tied to the deep state at the helm, true scandals and lawbreaking are being covered up or allowed to continue, such as the Obama administration’s involvement in selling off 20% of U.S. uranium reserves to Russia, the Awan brothers/DNC server bombshell, and leaks springing from many administration agencies and departments.

“My father said it a couple of weeks ago in a tweet,” Trump went on. “He said, ‘Am I going to have to carry this whole weight on my shoulders? When are some of the people in my own party going to start protecting me?’ – and I feel the same way.”

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

“I want somebody to start fighting for him. He’s the best fighter in the world. He’ll do a better job fighting for himself than all of them will do fighting for him, but how much weight does he have to carry by himself?”

“How can a party that is doing so much better than the Democrats – the DNC is in debt, the Republicans are raising seven times on a monthly basis what the DNC are – why wouldn’t [Republicans] embrace that?” Trump asked. “My father has the voice of this country; the people of this country love him, why wouldn’t they get in line?”

On the subject of Obamacare, Trump expressed incredulity at Democrats’ unwillingness to work with Republicans in repealing the law, as the entire health care system crumbles under its weight.

“So you mean to tell me that there’s not a single Democrat on the opposite side of the aisle that doesn’t see a single problem with Obamacare, that they wouldn’t join forces with Republicans?” he asked.

“No – they don’t want your father to succeed,” responded Hannity.

Hannity identified the many groups from the DC Swamp who are fully invested in preventing President Trump from carrying out the will of the American voters, saying, “That’s a lot of forces ganging up against one guy.”

“He’s tougher than all of them,” replied Trump. “The media’s really gone to shambles – they would rather focus on Russia, they would rather focus on these nonsense stories than real news that people care about, and that’s a sad thing for this country, it’s a sad thing for democracy, it’s a sad thing for the morality of this country.”

“It’s really a race to the bottom with the media these days.”

