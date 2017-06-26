Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that while the latest round of threats—from celebrities and others—against his father and family are “upsetting,” they have to “roll off your back.”

“There [are] no borders for these people,” Trump, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said during an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo. “Listen, we’re fair game—fine, we’re adults. You see Johnny Depp and what he said—‘I’d like to go assassinate the president.’ It’s like, Johnny Depp has his own problems. Like how about you go back to making movies and doing your own thing.”

Depp asked a crowd at the Glastonbury arts festival in England on Thursday, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

