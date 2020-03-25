Escape from New York: White House Warns Americans to Self-Quarantine after Leaving NYC

The White House said Tuesday that New York City was the most critical area affected by the coronavirus outbreak and that people leaving the area should self-quarantine.

“New York City is definitely a hot spot,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared in the White House briefing room on Tuesday evening to discuss the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s a very serious situation, Dr. Fauci said. “They’ve suffered terribly through no fault of their own.”



Alex Jones presents a video compilation of one of Trump’s recent coronavirus addresses where he warns that the economic impact of shutting down businesses across the country will be worse than the overall effect of coronavirus.

New York residents have been leaving for Florida, North Carolina, and Long Island to escape the disease, prompting officials to express concerns about spread.

Fauci said that although it was “understandable” that New Yorkers were leaving town, they should self-isolate for two weeks.

“We don’t want that to be another seeding point to the rest of the country, wherever they go,” he said.

Dr. Birx agreed.

“Everybody who was in New York should be self-quarantining for the next 14 days to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread to others,” she said.

