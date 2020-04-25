Espionage Unmasked - Reality Hackers Revealed!

What if I told you that your reality has been hacked, there’s a ‘perceived’ vs ‘actual’ situation, and there’s a group of people operating through the perceived reality to affect your actual reality?

I have exclusive whistleblower information from actual military officers and real spies and boy is it bombshell. But first I need to introduce you to concepts about which there’s a lot of misconceptions. So, let’s go ahead and unmask espionage.

