ESPN Anchor: ‘Donald Trump Is A White Supremacist’

ESPN has seen its fair share of political controversy lately, including the removal of college football play by play announcer Robert Lee from a game because he shares a name with the Confederate general.

The network has encouraged their personalities to be political in their commentary, and Jemele Hill, who is a co-host of the 6pm SportsCenter, appears to have taken this encouragement to heart when she called President Donald Trump “a white supremacist” Monday night during a Twitter rant.

ESPN recently fired 100 employees due, in part, to sinking ratings some attribute to the creeping politics from their personalities. This latest event, documented below, likely won’t help that trend.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The height of white privilege is being able to ✌🏾ignore✌🏾his white supremacy, because it's of no threat to you. Well, it's a threat to me. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not "alt right" — and you want me to believe he isn't a white supremacist? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

