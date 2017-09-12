ESPN Anchor: ‘Donald Trump Is A White Supremacist’

Image Credits: Wiki.

ESPN has seen its fair share of political controversy lately, including the removal of college football play by play announcer Robert Lee from a game because he shares a name with the Confederate general.

The network has encouraged their personalities to be political in their commentary, and Jemele Hill, who is a co-host of the 6pm SportsCenter, appears to have taken this encouragement to heart when she called President Donald Trump “a white supremacist” Monday night during a Twitter rant.

ESPN recently fired 100 employees due, in part, to sinking ratings some attribute to the creeping politics from their personalities. This latest event, documented below, likely won’t help that trend.

