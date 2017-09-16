ESPN Employee: 'I Pretend I'm A Democrat So I Can Keep My Job'

It was another bad week for ESPN.

Controversy erupted when host Jemele Harris tweeted that President Donald Trump was a white supremacist. The network said that this issue had been addressed, and that she readied her actions were inappropriate.

Oh, and those tweets don’t reflect the position of ESPN—classic public elations move here. They also didn’t fire her. That’s fine. Frankly, I don’t think what Hill did was an offense that warranted termination. It was worthy of a reprimand and a social media torching. It was a stupid remark. We all know that.

