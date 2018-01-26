ESPN Host Who Called President Trump ‘A White Supremacist,’ Will No Longer Host ‘SportsCenter’

ESPN’s Jemele Hill, best known for calling President Trump a “white supremacist,” being the first ESPN anchor to have her firing called for during a White House press conference, and, trying to instruct Twitter followers on the finer points of corporate anthem boycotts; will no longer host SportsCenter.
Instead, Hill’s duties will now be focused on writing for ESPN’s “The Undefeated.” As site which examines sports through the a racial, and cultural lens.
Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch reports:
Multiple sources confirmed that Hill asked management for the switch. She is expected to depart SC6in February.
In February, ESPN relaunched SportsCenter as SC6 with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith as its new anchors. In September, Hill notably became a subject of national conversation following a string of tweets in response to comments about President Donald Trump, including one where she called the President “a white supremacist.” A White House spokeswoman called for Hill to be fired and Trump also responded to Hill on Twitter. ESPN released a statement saying Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN,” and later, the network suspended Hill for two weeks for violating its social media policy.