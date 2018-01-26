ESPN Host Who Called President Trump ‘A White Supremacist,’ Will No Longer Host ‘SportsCenter’

ESPN’s Jemele Hill, best known for calling President Trump a “white supremacist,” being the first ESPN anchor to have her firing called for during a White House press conference, and, trying to instruct Twitter followers on the finer points of corporate anthem boycotts; will no longer host SportsCenter.

Instead, Hill’s duties will now be focused on writing for ESPN’s “The Undefeated.” As site which examines sports through the a racial, and cultural lens.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch reports:

Multiple sources confirmed that Hill asked management for the​ switch. She is expected to depart SC6in February. In February, ESPN relaunched SportsCenter as SC6 with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith as its new anchors. In September, Hill notably became a subject of national conversation following a string of tweets in response to comments about President Donald Trump, including one where she called the President “a white supremacist.” A White House spokeswoman called for Hill to be fired and Trump also responded to Hill on Twitter. ESPN released a statement saying Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN,” and later, the network suspended Hill for two weeks for violating its social media policy.

