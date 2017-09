ESPN host Jemele Hill called President Trump “a white supremacist” in a Twitter rant on Monday, and the network said it “addressed” the incident with Hill — though it didn’t detail how.

The network said in a statement Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN.”

“We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” ESPN said Tuesday.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

