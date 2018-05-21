Esquire Editor Calls For ALL Guns To Be Banned

An editor of Esquire has penned a commentary piece proudly flat out admitting that he now wants the government to take away all guns from Americans.

The calling card of gun control enthusiasts over the years is that they are not calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment, and only want to see restrictions placed on ‘military style’ weapons and ammunition.

However, in recent months, anti-gun proponents have started to display a more militant attitude, increasingly admitting that yes, they do want to take all the guns away.

Dave Holmes, an editor of Esquire did exactly this over the weekend in a piece titled Okay, Now I Actually Do Want To Take Your Guns.

Okay, Now I Actually Do Want To Take Your Guns https://t.co/x03NN2pjkG via @Esquire — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) May 18, 2018

Homes wrote the following:

Hey there, NRA: Listen, I know the moments after a gunman opens fire in a school are hectic for you. You have to get your talking points together, you have to mentally prepare to debate a traumatized yet sensible child, you have to look at yourself in the mirror and practice saying that more guns would have made the situation less deadly. It’s a busy time! And since we are always either in the moments after or the moments before a mass shooting, you’re pretty much always busy, I have noticed! Anyway, I just wanted to drop you a line and let you know that I now actually do want to take your guns. All of your guns. Right now.

Homes added that he is “finished trying to reason with” pro-gun enthusiasts.

“So now I, a guy who was ambivalent about guns just a few years ago, want to take your guns away. All of them. I want to take them all and melt them down and shape them into a giant sphere and then push it at you so you have to run away from it like Indiana Jones for the rest of your lives.” Holmes added.

The rant continued, heading into frothing territory:

“I want Ted Nugent to roam the halls of his gunless house, sighing wearily until he dies. I want to end this thing once and for all, so that all of you who have prioritized the sale of guns over the lives of children have to sit quietly and think about what you’ve done.”

Homes concluded by admitting “God help me, I want to take all of your guns out of your hands, by myself, right now.”

The editor then ended with a warning, that anti-gunners are determined to trash the Second Amendment.

“It’s happening. We tried it your way, and it really did not work. The ground is shifting. Get ready.” Holmes wrote.

The comments are not isolated, and betray a now common reaction to incidents of gun violence, nearly all of which are committed by mentally disturbed individuals under the influence of anti-depressant medication.

Something tells me this isn't about AR-15s. pic.twitter.com/Jap308DH67 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 26, 2018

I asked her who “bans” boobs.

She said “I could not just go around flashing people right now.”

Are you in support of decriminalizing public nudity?

“Yes,” she said, “Ban guns – legalize nudity.” #marchforpurlives pic.twitter.com/i5eYsbNmdS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 24, 2018

March for Our Lives D.C. signs pic.twitter.com/h9iz11ZJHJ — Amber Randall (@AmberMRandall) March 24, 2018

A moment of honesty. pic.twitter.com/FVtF57j20j — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 26, 2018

These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/tfiDda7fo8 — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) March 25, 2018

New NRA President Oliver North defended Second Amendment rights Sunday, noting that “I believe that we can make sure kids are protected without taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

“We are trying like the dickens to treat the symptoms, not the disease,” he said. “The disease isn’t the Second Amendment.”