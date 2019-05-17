Establishment Conservatives Furious As Alabama Legislature Makes Good On Their Promises to Voters

The GOP establishment has been telling their followers they want to restrict abortion ever since the Supreme Court legalized it through judicial fiat in 1973.

Now that the legislature in Alabama is actually standing up for their voters and making good on their promises, the GOPe and their fake right establishment propagandists are flipping out.

First up, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy:

Q: "Alabama just passed possibly the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Do you think that law goes too far?"@GOPLeader: "It goes further than I believe. Yes." pic.twitter.com/gsUgan1V0I — CSPAN (@cspan) May 16, 2019

Note how he says he’s told voters he’s been pro-life his “whole political career!”

Now that Alabamans are actually following through he wants to undermine them!

(The Alabama bill does allow exceptions for the life of the mother, as that is not even a thing.)

Next up, Pat Robertson, who in the past has said “abortion is tantamount to murder”:

"It's an extreme law": Pat Robertson says that Alabama's anti-abortion law goes too far and will most likely lose at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/lDuteweasq — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 15, 2019



“I think Alabama has gone too far,” Robertson said Wednesday. “It’s an extreme law.”

“They want to challenge Roe v. Wade, but my humble view is that this is not the case that we want to bring to the Supreme Court, because I think this will lose.”

I wonder if this endless apologizing and equivocating has anything to do with conservatives failing to conserve anything over the last 60 years?

Last, we have Tomi Lahren, who has said she’s pro-abortion in the past, said she’s pro-abortion again today.

“I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive,” Lahren said. “It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!”

I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive. It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 16, 2019

No doubt the conservative establishment will come down on her like a ton of bricks!

Incidentally, it looks like it’s actually her most popular tweet of all time — wow, who could have predicted this?!?!

"I know I will be attacked by the media for telling them exactly what they want to hear and throwing my base under the bus… but by golly I'm willing to do it to advance my career!" ("Oh wow, this is my most popular tweet ever and I'm getting tons of good press, omg, teehee!") https://t.co/hrhRVZAIEM — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 17, 2019

Other than Lahren, who is straight-up pro-abortion, all the other GOPe people could just have easily have said, “I’m against abortion and look forward to the law being put before the Supreme Court.”

“The outcome of the case will determine whether abortion is legalized in certain states or outlawed in others, all to varying degrees depending on the will of voters.”

Instead, they chose to virtue signal to a media which hates them so they could get positive press for themselves while working to sabotage the first small victory in the culture war right-wingers have had for decades!