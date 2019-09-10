Establishment Defends Its Own: MSM Rages Over Bolton Departure

The liberal media descended into a full-blown meltdown Tuesday over the resignation of neocon John Bolton as President Trump’s National Security Advisor.

Leftist outlets like CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, MSNBC, and even the Daily Beast quickly came to the defense of the notorious Republican war hawk after Trump announced his departure.

Even Clinton operatives like Ben Rhodes lamented that one of their establishment allies has been ousted from Trump’s cabinet.

Neocon darlings Mitt Romney and Ben Shapiro are also very upset over the news.

Why would the liberal media cheerlead a fiercely Republican pro-war figure who is against progressive doctrine?

The answer: because they just really hate Trump.

