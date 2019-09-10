Establishment Defends Its Own: MSM Rages Over Bolton Departure

The liberal media descended into a full-blown meltdown Tuesday over the resignation of neocon John Bolton as President Trump’s National Security Advisor.

Leftist outlets like CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, MSNBC, and even the Daily Beast quickly came to the defense of the notorious Republican war hawk after Trump announced his departure.

Goodbye, Bolton.

Here’s a trip down memory lane — some of the “best people” President Trump has brought on board. pic.twitter.com/wXnDnBUcb0 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) September 10, 2019

A source of mine who is close with Bolton texts to say, “Man, you don’t want Bolton on the outside shooting at you.” This could get …interesting. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 10, 2019

Early signs of trouble? John Bolton had expanded U.S. goals in Syria to challenge Iran. But Trump wasn’t on board. https://t.co/vD2bxk7ox6 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 10, 2019

John Bolton has been fiercely critical of Putin and North Korea for years. A quick Google search before his hiring would have revealed those stark differences. Bolton as Trump’s NSA never made sense because Bolton has never been cozy with those who count Americans as their enemy. https://t.co/aBjNwMbsO0 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 10, 2019

President Trump was irked by reports he had faced internal pushback from John Bolton over his decision to host leaders of the Taliban at Camp David, multiple people familiar with his frustration say https://t.co/L1lsbiHxsr pic.twitter.com/1boMCSmX7q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 10, 2019

Just keep this in mind: John Bolton was fired for being ***insufficiently pro-Taliban.*** — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 10, 2019

#JohnBolton is out, just days before the UN General Assembly. Rumors are swirling that clearing Bolton out is a precondition for Trump-Rouhani talks. If you need a primer on Bolton’s #Iran position, watch my piece here: https://t.co/IbPVmc9BRd pic.twitter.com/y6AG3RrLXE — Nilo Tabrizy (@ntabrizy) September 10, 2019

John Bolton and President Trump got into a bitter argument last night over the president’s plan to host Taliban leaders at Camp David, two people tell me. It’s unclear if it was on the phone or in person. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 10, 2019

Bolton differs from Trump version of his resignation. “Offered last night without his asking,” he texts me. “Slept on it and gave it to him this morning.” — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 10, 2019

Even Clinton operatives like Ben Rhodes lamented that one of their establishment allies has been ousted from Trump’s cabinet.

Bolton is out. Maduro is still there. Iran is ramping up its nuclear program. The Cuban government isn’t going anywhere. China is even more assertive and nationalist. By his own metrics he is an historic failure bc he implemented Trump’s Fox News foreign policy — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 10, 2019

Neocon darlings Mitt Romney and Ben Shapiro are also very upset over the news.

Mitt Romney outspoken on Bolton’s firing: “I’m very, very unhappy to hear that he is leaving. It’s a huge loss for the andministration and for the nation.” Asked about a possible replacement, Romney suggests “John Bolton” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 10, 2019

This is terrible for the White House. Bolton was correct about the Taliban; State wasn’t. Bolton has been a hawkish voice for a tough national security policy, and his ouster likely signals that Trump’s approach will be significantly softer from this point forward. https://t.co/g13Shw46eW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 10, 2019

Why would the liberal media cheerlead a fiercely Republican pro-war figure who is against progressive doctrine?

Yesterday the MSM hated John Bolton Today they’re swooning over him — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 10, 2019

Bolton is about to become the most revered, wise, blameless foreign policy strategist in America. You will see a lot of “he was the adult in the room” and “he spoke truth to power” quotes This will last for exactly as long as it is useful to the media for Trump bashing purposes — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 10, 2019

It's gonna be hilarious watching the liberal media defend a notorious mustachioed neocon warhawk after Trump fired him — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) September 10, 2019

The answer: because they just really hate Trump.

