Establishment Loses Big as Grassroots Candidates Surge in Texas, Georgia

The establishment wing 0f the Republican Party was dealt another serious set of blows on Tuesday as candidates from the grassroots anti-establishment wing, especially in Texas but also in Georgia, emerged victorious in another set of key primary and runoff races.

In the 21st congressional district of Texas in particular, the former chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and an anti-establishment crusader Chip Roy cruised to victory over the Washington establishment-backed Matt McCall in the primary runoff. Roy is heavily favored to win in November, and is expected to quickly become a fighter against the establishment as soon as he gets to the Capitol.

“Absolutely, without reservation,” Roy replied when asked on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel last weekend if he would join the Freedom Caucus when he wins. “I’m proud to be endorsed by Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows in the House and Louie Gohmert and other members of the Freedom Caucus. I’m just unequivocally supportive of what they’ve been doing and would be proud to join with them.”

LISTEN TO CHIP ROY ON BREITBART NEWS SATURDAY:

Part of the reason Roy’s victory is so significant is that he will, assuming he wins in the heavily GOP-favored race in November, replace retiring House Science Committee chairman Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX). While Smith is a solid conservative who is firmly in line with conservative policies on basically every issue, stylistically he is not a rabble-rouser who causes problems for the establishment wing of the party. In other words, conservatives in the Freedom Caucus have flipped this district their way in the intra-party war–getting a committee chairman’s seat, and turning it into a Freedom Caucus seat.

