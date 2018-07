The media Friday went into overdrive to downplay the 4.1 percent surge in economic growth, calling it a blip not even worth writing about.

Even before President Trump could officially herald the big bump in the economy, as shown in the second quarter growth domestic product growth, the biggest liberal media outlets were urging Americans to consider it fake news.

“U.S. growth probably hit 4.2 percent this spring, but experts say it’s a blip,” said a Washington Post headline.

Read more