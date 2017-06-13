Establishment MPs plot to kill off proper Brexit

Tory and Labour MPs are reportedly ganging up to try to force through a soft Brexit.

They want Theresa May to make concessions with the customs union, immigration and the single market.

Apparently they want to set up a cross party Brexit Commission to find common ground between the parties.

Scottish Tory boss Ruth Davidson even broke ranks and said: “This isn’t going to be a Tory Brexit”.

A senior, unnamed minister is quoted as having told the Standard: “This is no longer a question just for Government. It is clear to me that Parliament will want to assert its role in a way it did not before.”

There’s one obvious bit of common ground, though – Britain voted to leave the EU, why don’t they start working towards that?

For some MPs, Brexit clearly doesn’t mean Brexit.