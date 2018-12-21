Establishment Panics Over Trump Ending Wars: Claims He's "Paving the Way Toward a Second 9/11"

Following his announcement that he is pulling US troops out of Syria, President Trump is forging ahead with a withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to multiple reports. The news has rocked the establishment, with the media, Democrats, and even Republicans going into full on panic mode.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that “7,000 American troops will begin to return home from Afghanistan in the coming weeks.” The number equates to 50 percent of all US troops stationed there.

“The move will come as the first stage of a phased drawdown and the start of a conclusion to the 17-year war that officials say could take at least many months,” the report notes.

The move sent Lindsey Graham into meltdown, with the Republican Senator declaring that Trump is “paving the way toward a second 9/11.”

I have just returned from Afghanistan and can say – without hesitation – ISIS-K remains a direct threat to our homeland and they would dramatically benefit from a reduced American troop presence. https://t.co/P3jgqF4MfY — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 20, 2018

The conditions in Afghanistan – at the present moment – make American troop withdrawals a high risk strategy. If we continue on our present course we are setting in motion the loss of all our gains and paving the way toward a second 9/11. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 20, 2018

The reports coincide with the resignation of US defense secretary James Mattis, who addressed Trump with a stinging tone in his final statement.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours … I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis wrote.

The establishment reacted with maximum panic, using words like ‘scary’ and ‘frightening’:

Just read Gen. Mattis resignation letter. It makes it abundantly clear that we are headed towards a series of grave policy errors which will endanger our nation,damage our alliances & empower our adversaries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ztc0Yihccn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 20, 2018

I hope we who have supported this administrations initiatives over the last two years can persuade the President to choose a different direction. But we must also fulfill our constitutional duty to conduct oversight over the policies of the executive branch. 2/2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 20, 2018

This is scary. Secretary Mattis has been an island of stability amidst the chaos of the Trump administration. As we’ve seen with the President’s haphazard approach to Syria, our national defense is too important to be subjected to the President’s erratic whims. https://t.co/9qPluSGLUc — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 20, 2018

ISIS and Taliban leaders are *literally* sharpening their knives, eager to return to medieval savagery against civilians. Donald Trump did this. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 21, 2018

Donald Trump just lost the most significant, stabilizing, and competent member of his entire administration. I'm legitimately frightened for the country. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 20, 2018

US alliances and some semblance of the international order can probably survive two more years of this but definitely not another 6. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 20, 2018

My statement on Secretary Mattis pic.twitter.com/0n6Hye3096 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 21, 2018

Senior U.S. national security official to The Atlantic: "The saving grace is that this president has not been tested by a major national-security crisis. But it will come, and when it does, we are fucked."https://t.co/eTkyS8E9ds — Yara Bayoumy (@yarabayoumy) December 21, 2018

Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Mattis resignation: "This decision to resign is virtually our worst nightmare… on the Armed Services Committee." https://t.co/Bd79j1EFWf pic.twitter.com/zkd8TYnNxS — The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2018

General Mattis was a comfort to many who were concerned about the path the Trump Admin would choose to take. His resignation letter is defined by statements of principle — principles that drove him to leave the Administration. All of us should be concerned at this time. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 21, 2018

The media followed behind in lockstep:

Syria withdrawal, Afghanistan draw down, Mattis gone, govt shutdown looming, President making decisions on the fly. Almost any other place in the world the guys in camouflage would be at the TV station by now. — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) December 21, 2018

If we lived in a lesser country than our great nation, today is the day we really would be talking about a military coup. Soldiers down to the enlisted ranks are raising hell about the President's Syria decision. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 21, 2018

I think I speak for all national security reporters tonight when I say I’m about ready to jump off a cliff. But at least I already wrote the “who will replace Mattis” story two months (only two months?????) ago @ForeignPolicy https://t.co/CzZOU4vyt2 — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) December 21, 2018

Lawmakers and Pentagon officials said tonight that they were shaken by Mattis's departure and what it could mean for the U.S. military and the nation's national-security strategy. “We are on the edge,” one Pentagon official said. “This is unbelievable.” https://t.co/tQV3zRasEl — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) December 21, 2018

Tomorrow is the darkest day of the year. — Matt Viser (@mviser) December 21, 2018

”There’s going to be an intervention. Jim Mattis just sent a shot across the bow. He’s the most credible member of the administration by five grades of magnitude. He’s the steady, safe set of hands. And this letter is brutal.He quit because of the madness” https://t.co/OlobCcadw3 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) December 21, 2018

A sad day for America’: Washington fears a Trump unchecked by Mattis https://t.co/k22VxDAQRz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 21, 2018

Shaken, saddened, scared: Washington erupts over the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis https://t.co/U8pDaj890b pic.twitter.com/DjNhu1aRop — CNN (@CNN) December 21, 2018

The Washington Post’s “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin declared that the House should press ahead with impeachment and that Republicans should remove Trump from office.

it is time for Senate Republicans to seriously consider removing Trump in the event the House moves to impeach. Trump is a menace to our democracy and national security https://t.co/YnHJnbvpNj — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 21, 2018

Rubin added that Congress should “reassert its sole authority to wage war” to prevent Trump unilaterally starting wars:

Congress must reassert its sole authority to wage war, denying Trump the legitimacy to unilaterally launch first strikes. In addition, it is essential to subpoena the translator’s notes from Helsinki to determine what, if any, pledges Trump gave Putin https://t.co/YnHJnbvpNj — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 21, 2018

The comment drew some scathing reactions, given that Trump is the one actively withdrawing from unilaterlly declared wars:

Everyone is totally fine with the executive branch unilaterally starting wars, but God forbid it should unilaterally end one https://t.co/WDk2LUDBNP — Anna Adams (@unrealAnnaAdams) December 21, 2018

If congress had reasserted its authority to wage war, we wouldn't be in this mess in the first place https://t.co/fuAXNxpd6g — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) December 21, 2018

Funny you never said this both times he bombed Syria and when Obama bombed 7 different countries… https://t.co/fgr0h4dXqW — Denvarchist (@Rothbard_IRA) December 21, 2018