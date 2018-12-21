Establishment Panics Over Trump Ending Wars: Claims He's "Paving the Way Toward a Second 9/11"

Image Credits: DoD.

Following his announcement that he is pulling US troops out of Syria, President Trump is forging ahead with a withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to multiple reports. The news has rocked the establishment, with the media, Democrats, and even Republicans going into full on panic mode.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that “7,000 American troops will begin to return home from Afghanistan in the coming weeks.” The number equates to 50 percent of all US troops stationed there.

“The move will come as the first stage of a phased drawdown and the start of a conclusion to the 17-year war that officials say could take at least many months,” the report notes.

The move sent Lindsey Graham into meltdown, with the Republican Senator declaring that Trump is “paving the way toward a second 9/11.”

The reports coincide with the resignation of US defense secretary James Mattis, who addressed Trump with a stinging tone in his final statement.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours … I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis wrote.

The establishment reacted with maximum panic, using words like ‘scary’ and ‘frightening’:

The media followed behind in lockstep:

The Washington Post’s “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin declared that the House should press ahead with impeachment and that Republicans should remove Trump from office.

Rubin added that Congress should “reassert its sole authority to wage war” to prevent Trump unilaterally starting wars:

The comment drew some scathing reactions, given that Trump is the one actively withdrawing from unilaterlly declared wars:


Related Articles

Sacha Baron Cohen Unwittingly Exposed Elite Pedo Ring in Las Vegas

Sacha Baron Cohen Unwittingly Exposed Elite Pedo Ring in Las Vegas

U.S. News
Comments
‘On to the Senate’ — Donald Trump Celebrates House Victory for Border Security Funding Bill

‘On to the Senate’ — Donald Trump Celebrates House Victory for Border Security Funding Bill

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Why Are Men Settling For Uglier Women?

U.S. News
comments

Acting AG Matthew Whitaker Will Not Recuse from Russia Probe, After Ethics Meetings

U.S. News
comments

Exclusive: Trump Thinks Americans Will Engage in an Armed Revolt if Deep State Tries to Remove Him From Office

U.S. News
comments

Comments