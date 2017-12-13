Establishment Republicans Cheer Roy Moore’s Loss in Alabama

Several establishment Republicans cheered as the Alabama Senate Republican candidate Judge Roy Moore lost to his Democratic opponent Doug Jones.

Here are some of the establishment Republicans who praised Roy Moore’s loss in the Alabama Senate race on Tuesday:

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Cory Gardner (R-CO) said in a statement, “Tonight’s results are clear – the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate. I hope Senator-elect Doug Jones will do the right thing and truly represent Alabama by choosing to vote with the Senate Republican Majority.”

Republicans lost another lawmaker in their slim majority in the Senate. Now the GOP only controls 51 seats in the upper chamber of Congress.

CNN conservative contributor Ana Navarro tweeted on Tuesday night, “Roy Moore lost. Steve Bannon lost. Donald Trump lost. Pedophilia lost. Bigotry lost. Homophobia lost. Racism lost. Doug Jones won. Mitch McConnell won. African-Americans won. Women won. Victims won. Justice won. Morality won. Values won. Sanity won. Decency won. America won.”

Read more