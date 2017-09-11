Establishment science debunked: study suggests high-fat diet healthier than high-carb

This is why you should never trust establishment science.

While it would be nice to live in a world where our establishment could actually be trusted to tell the truth and have the best interests of the public guiding their decisions, our hostile ruling class hates our guts and uses fake science like global warming for social engineering purposes.

From the New York Times:

An international team of scientists studied diet and mortality in 135,335 people between 35 and 70 years old in 18 countries, following them for an average of more than seven years. Diet information depended on self-reports, and the scientists controlled for factors including age, sex, smoking, physical activity and body mass index. The study is in The Lancet.

Compared with people who ate the lowest 20 percent of carbohydrates, those who ate the highest 20 percent had a 28 percent increased risk of death. But high carbohydrate intake was not associated with cardiovascular death.

People with the highest 20 percent in total fat intake — an average of 35.3 percent of calories from fat — had about a 23 percent reduced risk of death compared with the lowest 20 percent (an average of 10.6 percent of calories from fat). Consuming higher saturated fat, polyunsaturated fat and monounsaturated fat were all associated with lower mortality. Higher fat diets were also associated with a lower risk of stroke.

“Guidelines recommend low saturated fat, and some recommend really low amounts,” study co-author and epidemiologist Andrew Mente of McMaster University said. “Our study, which captures intake at the lowest levels, shows that this may be harmful.”

Of course, this upends decades of government recommendations and establishment consensus — but the New York Times didn’t feel it was necessary to emphasis the point.