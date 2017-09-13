Establishment Shill Paul Ryan Downplays Breitbart Attacks

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) may have let slip his establishment status within Washington, saying that attacks from Breitbart News are as certain as “death and taxes.”

“I’ve got three certainties in life: Death, taxes, and attacks from Breitbart,” Ryan said during an Associated Press interview. “That’s just something I’ve learned to live with in my life.”

When asked by correspondent Erica Werner if Breitbart News was a “positive or negative force” within the right-wing, Ryan dodged in an effort not to alienate himself further from his party’s grassroots.

“I’m not going to mess with that,” Ryan said. “I just don’t pay attention to this stuff. It really just doesn’t get to me anymore.”

“I don’t even pay attention to what they do,” he added. “So to be honest with you, Erica, I don’t even know what they do, so I can’t answer your question because it doesn’t matter to me.”

Interestingly, Breitbart has become the standard bearer in news for the conservative and right-wing in America, so why would the Speaker not pay attention to their activity?

The answer is because news sites like Breitbart and Infowars consistently cover and expose not just what Republican politicians say, but also what they do.

Ryan has always sided with the establishment, as both Infowars and Breitbart have reported exhaustively.

Reinstated Breitbart chief Steve Bannon recently asserted in a “60 Minutes” interview that both Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were “trying to nullify the 2016 election.”

“They do not want Donald Trump’s populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It’s very obvious,” he added.

“They’re gonna be held accountable if they do not support the President of the United States. Right now there’s no accountability. They do not support the president’s program. It’s an open secret on Capitol Hill. Everybody in this city knows it.”