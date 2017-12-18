Estonia: The Digital Republic With a Virtual, Borderless, Blockchained Government

Estonia is a Baltic country of 1.3 million people and four million hectares, half of which is forest.

Its government presents digitization as a cost-saving efficiency and an equalizing force.

Digitizing processes reportedly saves the state two per cent of its G.D.P. a year in salaries and expenses. Since that’s the same amount it pays to meet the NATO threshold for protection (Estonia—which has a notably vexed relationship with Russia—has a comparatively small military), its former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves liked to joke that the country got its national security for free.

Read more