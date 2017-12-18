Estonia: The Digital Republic With a Virtual, Borderless, Blockchained Government

Image Credits: Guillame Speurt | Flickr.

Estonia is a Baltic country of 1.3 million people and four million hectares, half of which is forest.

Its government presents digitization as a cost-saving efficiency and an equalizing force.

Digitizing processes reportedly saves the state two per cent of its G.D.P. a year in salaries and expenses. Since that’s the same amount it pays to meet the NATO threshold for protection (Estonia—which has a notably vexed relationship with Russia—has a comparatively small military), its former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves liked to joke that the country got its national security for free.

French Mayors Panic As Migrants Overwhelm Cities, Beg Macron For Help

