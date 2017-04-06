Ethics panel opens investigation into Nunes

The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that it is investigating whether Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) made unauthorized discloses of classified information while overseeing his panel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A joint statement from House Ethics Committee Chairwoman Susan Brooks (R-Ind.) and the panel’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Ted Deutch (Fla.), said the investigation will focus on whether Nunes violated federal law and the chamber’s rules during a press conference where he announced that intelligence agencies incidentally collected information about associates of President Trump.

Nunes pointed to the House Ethics Committee investigation earlier Thursday when explaining his decision to temporarily step aside from the Russia investigation.

He noted that multiple “leftwing activist groups” had filed complaints against him to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). Liberal groups including MoveOn.Org, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Democracy 21 asked OCE to investigate whether Nunes disclosed classified information.

