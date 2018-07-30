EU Air Traffic Loophole Allows Terrorists to Travel Undetected

Image Credits: Kent Wang, Flickr.

Terrorists and criminals can exploit a loophole in European Union law which enables them to travel undetected across the bloc’s borders, often avoiding security and passport checks altogether.

Miscreants can avoid the same database checks that regular holiday-makers catching commercial flights are subject to by traveling by private jets, according to an investigation by EU Observer.

All airline passengers have their information recorded when taking commercial flights, with their data saved to the EU’s Passenger Name Record.

