EU Airports Crack Down On European Vacationers While Jihadis Enjoy 'Free Movement'

Image Credits: Wiki.

EU airports have been accused of punishing legitimate British holidaymakers for trying to enter Schengen countries – meanwhile, thousands of jihadis enjoy free movement across the continent.

Brits faced lines of up to four hours, including at Amsterdam’s Schipol and Paris’ Orly airports as the EU upped its security checks – but where are the strict checks on the Italian or Greek coasts where millions of migrants have arrived in the past few years?

Airlines for Europe, the lobby group which represents airlines including BA, EasyJet and Ryanair said: “We are urging member states to end this shameful situation at the EU borders. We are also urging the European Commission to use its influence on member states to ensure adequate staffing.

