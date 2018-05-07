EU Annual Membership Fee Over $22 Billion If Brexit Fails

Britain’s annual payment to the EU would soar to more than £22billion if Brexit was canceled, anti-Brussels campaigners said yesterday.

New figures based on European Commission estimates for the next six-year EU budget published last week suggested an eye-watering hike in the country’s membership fee.

Change Britain, a pressure group campaigning for a full break, calculated that the £1.1trillion spending plan lined up by the commission for 2021 to 2027 would land the UK with an annual bill of £22.4billion – that’s equivalent to £431.7million per week.

