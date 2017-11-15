EU Censorship: Journalist/Model Suspended By Facebook After Migrant Joke

German journalist and model, Anabel Schunke, has been suspended by Facebook for 30 days after a joke about migrant sex crimes in the country.

According to Anabel she made a satirical comment about a police term for North African perpetrators of (sex) crimes. The abbreviation NAFRI is used by German police and media as a code name for ‘North African serial offender’.

The term was frequently used after the sexual assaults and rapes of 1200 German women by mostly North African men during NYE 2015 in Cologne.

