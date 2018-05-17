EU Chases Chinese, Saudi Arabian Influence Over Western Balkans

Image Credits: European People's Party, Flickr.

The European Union offered six Western Balkan countries closer ties on Thursday but said they could count on no fast-track to membership – as much because of their regional problems, as well as due to the bloc’s own fatigue.

EU leaders met their counterparts from the six – Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo – at a summit, agreeing to build more energy links and work more closely on issues from countering radicalism to controlling migration.

“Today we reaffirmed our mutual commitment to the European perspective for the whole region,” EU chairman Donald Tusk told a news conference in the Bulgarian capital. “We didn’t pretend today that everything is clear and simple.”

Read more


Related Articles

EU Banks in Trouble

EU Banks in Trouble

Globalism
Comments
Europeans Soon A Minority in Own Homeland

Europeans Soon A Minority in Own Homeland

Globalism
Comments

Germans to Work Into Their 70s to Pay Refugee Welfare

Globalism
Comments

Migrant Surge From Turkey 9X Greater Than Last Year

Globalism
Comments

EU Nightmare: Italian Nationalists Demand $250 Billion Debt Forgiveness

Globalism
Comments

Comments