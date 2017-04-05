EU Chief Juncker Demands Fellow Commissioners Punish Britain

European Union (EU) boss Jean-Claude Juncker has called on his colleagues to make sure the UK does not get the same benefits as the remaining 27 members after Brexit.

The European Commission president warned the UK that it cannot have its cake and eat it.

In a display of how he wants Brexit negotiations to go ahead, Mr Juncker urged his fellow commissioners to ensure Britain does not get a better deal than the rest of the EU.

In an ominous warning to the UK, he said: “A third country cannot have the same benefits as a member states.

“This parliament must and will ensure this reality is fully upheld over the course of the next two years.”

Read more