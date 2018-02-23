EU Chief Juncker Scolded For Blurting Italian Election Comments That Triggered Stock Market Plunge

EU Commission boss Jean-Claude Juncker was told to stop passing judgement on the possible results of the upcoming Italian election after fueling losses at the Milan stock exchange with a gloomy forecast of “ungovernability” in the EU member state.

The Liberi e Uguali (LeU) party hit back at the EU Commissioner after he warned the European Union was preparing for a “worst-case scenario” after the 2018 Italian Election.

In a statement, the party said: “The alarm rings like clockwork: there’s a threat on the horizon called ungovernability.

