EU Chief Says Lucifer Wouldn't Accept Breixteers In Hell

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has found himself in hot water after suggesting that The Devil himself wouldn’t allow supporters of the UK’s departure from the EU to reside in Hell.

EU parliamentarian Guy Verhofstadt, who is a key figure in negotiating the Brexit deal with Prime Minister Theresa May’s government claimed that Brexiteers would “even manage to divide hell.”

Verhofstadt was responding to a tweet by Donald Tusk, president of the EU Council, who pondered on what “that special place in hell looks like” for pro-Brexit voters.

Yes, these are the people representing the EU, saying that those who disagree with them are not even good enough for hell.

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, who has previously slammed Brexit, also said yesterday that his job is now “hell” because of the UK vote to leave.

“I’m less Catholic than my good friend Donald. He strongly believes in heaven and by opposite in hell. I believe in heaven and I have never seen hell, apart [from] during the time I was doing my job here. It’s a hell.” Juncker said, responding to Tusk’s comments.

The response was swift and brutal.

Even remainers were astounded by the language used by Verhofstadt and Tusk:

The UK is set to leave the EU on March 29. There is still no Brexit deal in place at time of writing.


