EU Chief Says Lucifer Wouldn't Accept Breixteers In Hell

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has found himself in hot water after suggesting that The Devil himself wouldn’t allow supporters of the UK’s departure from the EU to reside in Hell.

EU parliamentarian Guy Verhofstadt, who is a key figure in negotiating the Brexit deal with Prime Minister Theresa May’s government claimed that Brexiteers would “even manage to divide hell.”

Well, I doubt Lucifer would welcome them, as after what they did to Britain, they would even manage to divide hell 🙂 https://t.co/AS367egjZP — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) February 6, 2019

Verhofstadt was responding to a tweet by Donald Tusk, president of the EU Council, who pondered on what “that special place in hell looks like” for pro-Brexit voters.

DID YOU SEE THAT? | @eucopresident practically condemns 52% of the UK electorate to Hell. 🔥 Very mature. 💁‍♀️ To be honest, we’d happily go, but even in Hell, we suspect that we would be strangled with bureaucratic EU temperature regulations.🤦🏻‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/bqJ3nIvWHu — Students For Brexit (@Brexit4Students) February 6, 2019

Yes, these are the people representing the EU, saying that those who disagree with them are not even good enough for hell.

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, who has previously slammed Brexit, also said yesterday that his job is now “hell” because of the UK vote to leave.

“I’m less Catholic than my good friend Donald. He strongly believes in heaven and by opposite in hell. I believe in heaven and I have never seen hell, apart [from] during the time I was doing my job here. It’s a hell.” Juncker said, responding to Tusk’s comments.

The response was swift and brutal.

The utter stupidity and viciousness of these idiotic remarks is a timely reminder of why people voted for #Brexit. @guyverhofstadt and @eucopresident represent a political elite out of touch with the people they claim to represent. Roll on #Brexit! — Bob Seely MP (@IoWBobSeely) February 6, 2019

With every breath, this arrogant pair drive a bigger wedge between the UK and the EU, which they try to persuade us is a preserver of peace. — David Wooding (@DavidWooding) February 7, 2019

Your flailing, cornered desperation is showing Mr. Tusk. Afraid others will follow suit? https://t.co/MpdyvTlrEW — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 6, 2019

Donald Tusk has just encapsulated perfectly why I do not believe the UK can remain a member of the EU. We must leave, with a deal, PDQ. — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) February 6, 2019

An unprofessional comment:

Democracy does not always yield perfect outcomes. But they should be respected.

Europe faces sig challenges and require us to work together.

Sir, such inflammatory comments do a disservice to the rank you hold & your grasp of why the EU must modernise. https://t.co/03EBkFvUFI — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) February 6, 2019

This sums up in one sentence why we cannot wait to get out of this deeply anti democratic institution headed up by deeply anti democratic so called Presidents #LeaveMeanLeave https://t.co/YWdqtYsUgy — Kate Hoey (@KateHoeyMP) February 6, 2019

Evidently the pressure is building in Brussels. A deliberately provocative & disrespectful statement about the 17.4m of us who voted to leave. This is a time for solutions & genuine diplomacy not insults. https://t.co/km40QOkoA0 — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) February 6, 2019

Even remainers were astounded by the language used by Verhofstadt and Tusk:

Mate seriously, you’re starting to switch remainers (like myself) over to leave. — George P (@d445467j) February 6, 2019

The UK is set to leave the EU on March 29. There is still no Brexit deal in place at time of writing.