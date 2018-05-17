EU Commission: ‘Europe Will Never Be a Fortress’, Mass Migration ‘Here to Stay’

Europe is set to absorb massive waves of migration “for the decades to come”, the EU Commission has declared, vowing the continent will “never become a fortress”.

Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday, EU migration chief Dimitris Avramopoulos stressed that the European Commission would oppose any plans to build a fence on the Greek-Turkish border.

“We are against building fences, on the contrary, we are in favour of building bridges with neighbouring countries,” he said, after news that more than 6,100 people have entered Greece illegally over the Turkey land border so far this year — a nine-fold increase from the same period in 2017.

“The EU will never be a fortress. Migration will stay not only in Europe and the world for the decades to come, and we have to be well prepared. No country can manage this situation alone,” he told a news conference.

