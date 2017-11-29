EU ‘Committed’ To Opening Borders to 75 Million Turkish Citizens as ‘Soon as Possible’

The European Union (EU) remains “committed to” giving, and is in the later stages of securing, Turkish citizens visa-free travel in the bloc, as well as handing an extra three billion euros to migrants in the nation by next year, a commissioner has said.

The EU’s Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos explained that all elements of the migrant deal with Turkey were moving ahead, after Turkey agreed to stem the tide of Middle Eastern migrants in return for billions in aid and the opening Europe’s borders to Turks.

He made the comments to Turkish paper Hurriyet ahead of a visit to the nation. In a Turkish language version, he is quoted, according to a rough translation, as saying the deal in its “last level.”

