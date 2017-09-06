EU Court Rules Against Hungary, Slovakia ‘Refugee Resettlement’ Challenge

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has rejected Hungary and Slovakia in their challenge of ‘refugee resettlement’ quotas being imposed by Brussels, prompting a stern response from both governments who appear intent to continue the battle.

“The Court dismisses the actions brought by Slovakia and Hungary against the provisional mechanism for the mandatory relocation of asylum seekers,” wrote the Court in their judgment. “That mechanism actually contributes to enabling Greece and Italy to deal with the impact of the 2015 migration crisis and is proportionate.”

Hungary issued a scathing comeback, calling the ruling “appalling and irresponsible.”

“This decision jeopardizes the security and future of all of Europe,” said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. “Politics has raped European law and European values. This decision practically and openly legitimates the power of the EU above the member states.”

“The real fight starts now,” he vowed.

Slovakia’s response has been slightly cooler, but confirms that they will continue to oppose the quotas.

“Our position on quotas does not change,” said Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has firmly opposed the scheme since its inception. “We will continue to work on having solidarity expressed in different ways other than forcing (on us) migrants from other countries that don’t want to be here anyway.”

Nigel Farage, Brexit architect and staunch opponent of increasing overreach by unelected bureaucrats in Brussels, also weighed in.

“What a surprise – EU court undermines national sovereignty once again,” he said. “It should be a decision of nation states who it allows inside its borders.”

“This won’t end well as national security is at stake.”

The EU indicates it now intends to push for stiff penalties against all countries who refuse to accept their ‘fair share’ of ‘refugees’ – including Poland and the Czech Republic, who have openly supported Slovakia and Hungary in this latest battle.

“If the member states that have not relocated at all or not for a long time do not change their approach in the coming weeks, we should then consider to take the last step in the infringement procedure, taking Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic to the European Court of Justice,” said Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.

These penalties, which can be imposed by the ECJ, would likely come in the form of hefty fines, which could amount to more than $300,000 per ‘refugee’ rejected.

According to the original agreement in 2015 – which was not unanimously adopted, according to EU policy – Poland’s “share” could be as high as 9,287, Czech Republic’s 2,978, Slovakia’s 1,502, and Hungary’s 827.

Thus far, Slovakia has accepted 16 migrants, Czech has accepted 12, and Poland and Hungary have admitted none.

The EU is attempting to redistribute at least 160,000 migrants, most of whom are still being held in Greece and Italy.

