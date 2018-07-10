EU court says Jehovah's Witnesses must comply with data privacy laws in door-to-door preaching

Jehovah’s Witnesses must obtain consent from people before they take down their personal details during door-to-door preaching in order to comply with EU data privacy rules, Europe’s top court ruled on Tuesday.

The case arose after Finland in 2013 banned Jehovah’s Witnesses from collecting personal data during door-to-door visits.

The U.S.-based Christian denomination, which says it has more than 8 million followers worldwide, challenged the decision, saying that its preaching should be considered a personal religious activity and as such the notes taken down during such visits are also personal.

