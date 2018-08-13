EU Cover-Up of Migrant Crime Wave Revealed

The Migrant Crime Wave is a book written by Janice Atkinson, MEP and VP of the Europe of Nations and Freedom group.

Conservative Brexiteer. In her exposé, Janice exposes what has been sold to us as a ‘multicultural utopia’, as the ‘migrant ghettos with high levels of crime and sexual assaults’ that it really is.

Ms. Atkinson and her staff have compiled hard to obtain official EU statistics in this hard-hitting look at the migration fraud. As a MEP, Janice has the unique position and privileged access to information normally remaining unattainable.

Read more