EU Creates “Sin List” for Non-member Switzerland

Image Credits: Dennis Jarvis, Flickr.

The European Union has drawn up a “sin list” of which Swiss cantons do not apply the free movement of people principle according to bilateral agreements, Swiss public television SRF has reported.

Which documents should a Swiss canton ask for when an EU citizen wants to take up a job in Switzerland? Only two, says the EU: a valid identity document and a confirmation of employment.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU but it has a bilateral agreement permitting EU citizens to live and work in Switzerland, and visa versa. The EU says that not all cantons are keeping to the terms of that agreement, asking for more than is required from citizens of the 28-nation bloc who want to settle in Switzerland.

