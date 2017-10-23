EU Credibility at Stake Over Madrid Threat to Impose Direct Rule On Catalonia

The situation in Catalonia shows no sign of improvement and Catalan authorities will not follow orders from the Spanish government if Madrid moves to reassert control over the region, a senior official says.

European Union will lose credibility if it lets Madrid impose direct rule on Catalonia, and only the Catalan people have the right to change the regional institutions, Raul Romeva, Catalonia’s foreign affairs spokesman said today.

“How can the European Union live with that situation if it appears?” he told BBC radio, when asked how the Catalan regional government would prevent the Spanish government from reimposing direct rule.

