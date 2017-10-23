EU Credibility at Stake Over Madrid Threat to Impose Direct Rule On Catalonia

Image Credits: Wiki.

The situation in Catalonia shows no sign of improvement and Catalan authorities will not follow orders from the Spanish government if Madrid moves to reassert control over the region, a senior official says.

European Union will lose credibility if it lets Madrid impose direct rule on Catalonia, and only the Catalan people have the right to change the regional institutions, Raul Romeva, Catalonia’s foreign affairs spokesman said today.

“How can the European Union live with that situation if it appears?” he told BBC radio, when asked how the Catalan regional government would prevent the Spanish government from reimposing direct rule.

Read more


Related Articles

EU Parliament ‘An Absolute Hotbed of Sexual Harassment’

EU Parliament ‘An Absolute Hotbed of Sexual Harassment’

Globalism
Comments
Bush And Obama Attempt To Smear Trump

Bush And Obama Attempt To Smear Trump

Globalism
Comments

U.S. Warns Public About Cyber Attacks On Energy & Industrial Firms

Globalism
Comments

Globalists Using Islam To Destroy The West

Globalism
Comments

Globalists Planning To Launch Communist Revolution November 4th

Globalism
Comments

Comments