EU has 'lit a BOMB' Underneath Car Manufacturing as Europe told NOT to Use UK Parts

THE EU has “lit a bomb” underneath the car manufacturing industry as European governments are being advised not to use UK parts in vehicles for export ahead of Brexit.

The Dutch government has advised all Dutch businesses that if a “large part of your product consists of parts from the UK” domestic exporters may lose free trade access under existing deals.

The advice says: “Brexit will have consequences for exports outside the EU.

“After Brexit, parts made in the UK no longer count towards this minimum production in the European Union.”

