EU Head Juncker Says People Who Love Their Country Are "Stupid"

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker says that people who love their countries are “stupid”.

“These populist, nationalists, stupid nationalists, they are in love with their own countries,” Juncker told CNN, as if that was a bad thing.

How much of an out of touch globalist do you need to be not to recognize the total and complete self-own of a comment like that?

Juncker just gifted every Euro-skeptic movement on the continent a quote that they will throw back in the EU’s face for years to come.

He added that opposition to mass migration was driving populism, remarking, “They don’t like those coming from far away, I like those coming from far away … we have to act in solidarity with those who are in a worse situation than we are in.”

With rhetoric like this, is it any surprise that populist parties are set to dominate this week’s European elections? In the UK, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is tipped to take anything up to 40% of the vote, crushing all three establishment parties.

A poll conducted last week found that the majority of Europeans expect the EU to collapse within 20 years.

Perhaps Juncker should spend more time trying to prop up the collapsing pillars of the EU rather than insulting patriots.

