EU Hits Google With $1.7 Billion Fine For Blocking Ad Rivals

Image Credits: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

The EU’s commissioner for competition, Margrethe Vestager, said Wednesday that Google must pay 1.49 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for stifling competition in the online advertisement sector.

In a statement Wednesday the European Commission said Google had placed exclusivity contracts on publishers, stopping them from including search results from Google’s rivals. It said these clauses were replaced in 2009 by premium payments and in the same year Google had asked publishers to seek permission on how rival ads were displayed.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking in Brussels, the EU’s competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Google had prevented rivals from being able to “compete and innovate fairly” in the online ad market.

