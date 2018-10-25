EU in Crisis: Eurozone Slips

Image Credits: Alan Klim, Flickr.

Eurozone growth skidded to its slowest rate in more than two years in October, with the economy gripped by escalating US-China trade war fears and an ongoing spat between Italy and EU chiefs over Rome’s budget. The euro area felt the brunt of growing global tensions as momentum dropped and business growth decelerated faster than anticipated as the final quarter of 2018 began.

Germany and France led the decline, with Berlin rattled by a slowdown in manufacturing and services industry growth and Paris hit by a loss of confidence in its manufacturing sector.

According to a flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) from IHS Markit, eurozone PMI slowed to 52.7, down from 54.1 in September and marking the slowest level of growth recorded in 25 months.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

California’s Feminist Corporate Coup

California’s Feminist Corporate Coup

Globalism
Comments
"Very Few" Returning Jihadists Prosecuted - UK Commissioner

“Very Few” Returning Jihadists Prosecuted – UK Commissioner

Globalism
Comments

Brazil’s “Trump” Has China Nervous

Globalism
Comments

SJW Globalism Vs Freedom & Nationalism

Globalism
Comments

Schemes for Currency Manipulation Spread Worldwide

Globalism
Comments

Comments