EU Kicks Out UK Military

Britain may have saved Europe from herself in two world wars in the 20th century but today Brussels politicians effectively said the UK had no place in the future defense of the continent and prepared to KICK OUT key military staff.

EU chiefs have told UK military staff that they will not have their secondments to Brussels automatically renewed after Brexit – effectively sticking two fingers up to British overtures towards a common and collaborative military and defense solution for Europe.

EU and UK advisers are discussing foreign policy co-operation in talks this week but the warning that British secondments will end after Brexit seemingly makes Brussels line clear.

At present 14 British personnel are seconded to Brussels – 13 serve as EU military staff while one is working in the crisis management and planning directorate of the European External Action Service.

