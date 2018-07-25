EU Launches UK-Crafted Satellite That UK May Never Use

Image Credits: - / Contributor / Getty.

British technology paid for with British money is being launched into space today as part of the controversial Galileo program – despite the fact the UK may never get to use it.

The last four satellites of the second batch of the European Union’s Galileo programme were being launched into orbit just after noon today as the bloc adds to its 22 similar navigation satellites in the Galileo constellation.

But the controversial alternative to the US GPS system has become a major political football and Brexit issue – with some high-ranking EU politicians saying Britain cannot have full access to the system post Brexit claiming it would pose a security risk.

