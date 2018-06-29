EU Leaders Reach Agreement on Migration

European Union leaders reached a deal early Friday morning on migration.EU Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet early Friday that the 28 EU “leaders have agreed” on a compromise that was at the heart of their two-day summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement was “good news” and “European cooperation” prevailed over the talks that began Thursday evening and ended at dawn Friday.

​The deal establishes reception centers for migrants and asylum seekers in EU member states that volunteer to have them. According to Reuters, they also agreed to share refugees arriving in the bloc on a voluntary basis and to share responsibility for migrants rescued at sea, a key demand of Italy.

