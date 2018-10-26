EU Migrants "Will Have Full Voting Rights" According to Secret Brexit Plan

Tory MEP Daniel Hannan has said that the draft Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and UK, which is a closely guarded document, contains a clause allowing EU citizens living in England and Northern Ireland the right to vote in General Elections.

According to reports in The Guardian, a leaked WhatsApp message to other MEPs Hannan said: “I just saw an extract of the draft withdrawal agreement. Britain has decided to enfranchise all EU nationals (at least in England and NI – it’s devolved in Scotland and Wales.) What an odd decision: why offer a blanket deal instead of country by country bilaterals?

“For what it’s worth, it will significantly bolster the non-Tory electorate.”

